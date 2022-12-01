Today is the happiest day of my life - Tornado on Afia Schwarzenegger’s arrest

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Ghanaian socialite Nana Tornado has rejoiced after his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, was given a ten-day sentence with a ¢60,000 fine for contempt over comments she and Mr Logic passed on a lawsuit that Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) filed against her.



In a video that Tornado shared on Instagram, he praised Chairman Wontumi for taking action and went ahead to shower him with accolades.



“Today is the happiest day of my life. If they say ‘Happiest Day’, I Tornado, if they ask me when is the happiest day of my life, I will say today is.



“Ghanaians do you remember in some time past, Afia Schwarzenegger sat on United Showbiz to defame Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Minister. Chairman Wontumi. Chairman, if you say can, you still will find a way to deliver. Chairman wherever you are, I salute you, Sir,” he said.



Tornado said he had spoken to Fada Dickson when Afia sat on the United Showbiz show and assert that she dated Chairman Wontumi.



“Do you remember she sat on the United Showbiz show, which Nana Ama McBrown hosts, and defamed Chairman Wontumi, and it turned into a severe issue in Ghana? On the show Kwame A Plus was there, Mr Logic was at the front and one or two people were.



“With the way, things were going, I published a video talking about how Leticia (Nana Ama McBrown) handled the situation on the United Showbiz and said she didn't do it right and so I called Fada Dickson and told him they need to cut that discussion short,” he added.



He also explained how the court's sentencing procedure worked.



He added that Nana Ama McBrown, Mr Logic, Kwame A Plus, and Fada Dickson have also been fined ¢60,000 each with Afia receiving a ten-day sentence as part of the fine she will pay.



“Later UTV came out to apologise but we were told the issue was in court and then later ugly Mr Logic videoed himself insulting me. The long and short of the issue is that Ghanaians, as of today Leticia (Nana Ama McBrown), Fada Dickson, Mr Logic, and Kwame A Plus when they got to court, this is how the ruling turned out.



“They fined Fada Dickson 60,000 cedis, our lady Leticia was also fined 60,000 cedis, Kwame A Plus was also fined 60,000 cedis and Mr Logic was also fined 60,000 cedis. Do you know what is fun about this case is that, after Afia was fined 60,000 cedis, she was also given 10 days in imprisonment? So, Ghanaians, Afia Schwarzenegger is going to prison for ten days with a fine of 60,000 cedis,” he mocked.



This court sentence comes after the socialite publicly proclaimed that she had an amorous relationship with the politician.



Afia restated her allegations on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown with two co-panelists. Mr Logic also made pronouncements on Afia’s allegations despite the matter being before the courts.



On July 14, 2022, Chairman Wontumi subsequently dragged Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame A Plus, Mr Logic and Fadda Dickson before the court for contempt.



Meanwhile, attempts to reach the lawyers of the five personalities have proved futile.





