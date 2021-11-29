Today in History: Trolls on social media made me lose weight - Sista Afia reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Exactly 3 years ago, Songstress Sister Afia revealed she was body-shamed by trolls on social media.



According to her, she listened to the fans who were kind enough to advise her to lose weight.



For those reasons, she did so she could be attractive.



Read the full story originally published on November 29, 2018, on GhanaWeb



Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat artiste, Francesca Duncan Williams, known by the stage name Sista Afia has disclosed that she had to lose weight because she felt fat and not pleasing to look at.



According to the singer, comments and trolls on social media about her weight forced her to lose weight because she felt body shamed.



“I was called so many names anytime I finished a performance. Some fans were bold enough to tell me to do something about my weight because I am not attractive”, she stated.



She also said that she had to reduce her food intake at a point in time and also hit the gym to enable her to lose weight.



“I was bent on losing weight because the negative comment was becoming too much. Now I look good and sexy and I want to maintain my shape this way“, she added.



The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker at the listening of her maiden album, Queen Solomon said that she is working very hard to become a household name next year.



Queen Solomon has 15 songs and also features top musicians in Ghana which includes Kofi Kinaata, Shatta Wale, FlowKingstone, Medikal and Kelvin Boy.



According to Sista Afia, Queen Solomon will be released with a concert on 1st December 2018 and the West Hills Mall and fans should expect nothing but the best from her and other artists passing through such as Wendy Shay, Feli Nuna, Kelvin Boy, Bisa Kdei, Medikal, Fancy Gadam, Pataapa and others.