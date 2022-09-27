Today in History: It’s fantastic to have sex with a Nigerian guy – Becca confesses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Married to a Nigerian, Ghana's Becca described as 'fantastic' her sex life with her husband.



Below is an article about her comment by Zionfelix.net published on GhanaWeb on September 27, 2021.



Songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampong known in showbiz as Becca has given Ghanaian ladies enough reason to seek Nigerian husbands.



Becca tied the knot with her Nigerian heartthrob Tobi Sanni Daniel, former business manager for Nigerian artiste, Ice Prince.



This union has had its fair share of public opinions with lots of people questioning why Becca would choose Tobi over all the eligible bachelors in Ghana.



Most Ghanaian guys still can’t get over this snub and we hope this brings them the much-needed closure.



When asked to divulge more into sex life with a Nigerian, Becca was very succinct; she said “fantastic”.



This admission should be enough for Ghanaians to understand her choice; he obviously takes her to greater realms.



She made this statement when she premiered her new song and video featuring Tiwa savage titled “Yes I Do” which was covered by zionfelix.net.



