Today in History: I haven't spoken to my ex-husband 9 years after divorce - Agnes Opoku Agyemang

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agnes Opoku Agyemang in an interview in 2021 mentioned that she hadn't seen her ex-husband nine years after they divorced.



Read the story below as published by GhanaWeb.



Popular and award-winning Ghanaian musician Agnes Opoku Agyemang has disclosed that there has not been any contact with her ex-husband for 9 years after their divorce.



According to Mrs Opoku Agyemang, her former husband, who is a pastor travelled to Accra to wed another woman when they were still together.



"I didn't know he wanted a divorce. I only heard he was getting married to another woman. He travelled to Accra for one month. It was during that period, I heard he had married another woman. I thanked God for that development and moved on with my life.



"I haven't spoken to, or seen him after divorce. It has been 9 years. I am sure, we don't use the same path. I don't even see him on social media - Facebook - because he is not my friend," she said.



The famed gospel musician disclosed this in an interview with Stacy Amoateng on her Restoration Show, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The 'Menpese me san m'akyi' hitmaker added that she is also now happily married again.



Mrs Opoku Agyemang has advised Ghanaians to always seek confirmation about their partners from God before they finally settle down with them.