Today in History: I have never shaved my pubic hair before - Ekow Micah

Reggae/Highlife music icon, Ekow Micah, in May 2017, disclosed that he had never shaved his pubic hair.



According to the Rastafarian on Hot FM, he was born without any tools to shave off what naturally grows on his body, so why then should he take them all off.



The most exhilarating part of the interview is when the pundits in the studio Rossy and Obed asked Ekow Micah who has been in the music industry for about 30 years with about ten albums such as ‘Ashanti Reggae,’ ‘Nansayi Wayefe,’ ‘Masiwo Hemaa,’ ‘Odo Kasa,’ ‘95 Cedis’ amongst others to remove his clothes for them to see.



Many showbiz enthusiasts and mostly his fans would anticipate that even though legendary reggae/highlife music sensation; Ekow Micah is a rastaman and wouldn’t want to cut his hair, shaving his pubic hair would be a normal practice.



This is simply because, though pubic hair provides cushion against friction that can cause skin abrasion and injury, shaving pubic hair improves hygiene; it makes your ‘whole area’ smell better and much more inviting.



Secondly, your ‘shaft’ and scrotum will not only look cleaner, but it will be healthier and can also make it easier to examine your testicles regularly.



Lastly, shaving can make your erection look positively huge; Oh yes, When your pubic hair covers up part of the shaft, visually it can seem much shorter.



But when you shave, the hidden part of the shaft will be revealed and can make your penis look almost a half-inch longer.



In an exclusive interview with Dr Who, host of ‘Hot and Classic Showbiz Review’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9Fm, the legendary Ekow Micah astonishingly delineated that he has never shaved his pubic hair before.



Unravelling his motives, the “Aba” hitmaker who was in the Hot Fm’s studios to promote his latest pure and authentic reggae song “Nayabingh’, cogitated that he has never shaved his pubic hair to glorify Jesus Christ:



“When I was born, I was not born with scissors neither was I born with a blade…I’m a natural man..so I am advising my sisters that they are going overboard…their great grandmothers like Yaa Asantewaa and a lot of them were all-natural…so I have never shaved my pubic hair to glorify Jesus Christ”, Ekow Micah boldly stated.



