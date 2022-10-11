Today in History: I don’t have any issues with Nana Aba – Osebo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

In an interview on UTV, Osebo without equivocation said he had no issues with his baby mama, Nana Aba Anamoah.



Below is a report by Zionfelix.net published on GhanaWeb on October 11, 2020.



Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown aka Osebo, has said he has no qualms with Nana Aba Anamoah.



Osebo, who is the father of Nana Aba’s son emphasized that he doesn’t have any issue with the media personality.



During a discussion with Nana Ama McBorwn on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Osebo stated that whatever happened between them was in the past.



He recalled inviting Nana Aba Anamoah when he was opening his shop some years ago but she couldn’t grace the occasion due to unforeseen circumstances.



Osebo was not happy about how some people wanted to fight for Nana Aba, because they think he has issues with her.



"I didn't have a problem with her and I can never have a problem with the mother of my child. I believe she also has no issues with me so it makes no sense that others who are not involved try to fight for her or for me as though we have issues, we don't."



Recently, he apologized to Nana Aba Anamoah and his son to forgive him because life is short.