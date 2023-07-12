Today in History: Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife was single in the marriage – AJ Poundz alleges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

In July 2022, AJ Poundz denied taunting her colleague after the latter's marriage collapsed.



Taking her turn on The Delay Show, the radio personality alleged that Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah was not happy at the time she was married to Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



Below is the full story:



AJ Poundz was hit with a barrage of criticisms after she was accused of mocking Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah when the latter’s marriage with Dr. Kwaku Oteng hit the rock but has insisted her laughing emoji beneath a post that announced the news was never to ridicule her one-time friend.



The two, both former contestants of TV reality show Ghana’s Most Beautiful, were friends until Akua Amoakowaa’s marital glitches began. Akua, in February 2022, confirmed divorce with the business mogul two years after rumours went rife.



Although the news shocked many, AJ Poundz in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show said Akua had always wanted to exit the union.



“Her husband confronted her over infidelity suspicions and she confessed to being in a relationship with someone for a year,” said AJ Poundz in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “I wasn’t surprised about the divorce; it’s something she really wanted to do. She was married but was single. That’s why I said I never caused her divorce. Nobody can mess your marriage up; you mess it up yourself.”



Explaining her laughing emoji, AJ Poundz said she has the right to laugh when a situation elicits such, insisting that it cannot be interpreted as mockery.



“Am I not supposed to laugh at a funny comment or caption? It wasn’t about her marriage. I meant she caused everything… If I were not a good friend, I wouldn’t have been with her for years. I’m not evil,” the radio personality asserted.



In her attempt to exonerate herself, AJ Poundz mentioned that she once resisted an attempt from Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



Recalling what transpired, she said: “There was a point in our friendship I had temptations from the man. I stood for her as a friend. We travelled on official duty and he invited me to his room. And I told him I wanted to be with my workers.”



Abusive marriage?



Prior to the confirmation of the divorce, there were claims that Dr. Kwaku Oteng, owner of Angel Group of Companies assaulted his 4th wife when he found out she was having extramarital affairs. The businessman reportedly stormed the office of Akua with a bottle of Schnapp and invoked curses on her.



But Akua in an interview on Starr FM said Dr. Oteng never abused her physically.



“It’s never true. You see me as a very calm person but I’m not soft at all. And my husband is too much of a gentleman to slap me. Ignore them,” Akua said.



