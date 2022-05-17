Today in History: Afia Schwarzenegger not my taste - Kumchacha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Outspoken preacher, Kumchacha, on May 17, 2018, described the kind of women he was attracted to when speaking on Joy Prime about his preference for women.
“As for me, I love women with ‘Stanchart’ and ‘Barclays’, meaning women who have huge boobs and heavily endowed backside”.
When asked if he would consider dating Afia Schwarzenegger, he emphasised that there was no way he would be with her.
He compared her body type to a ‘micro finance’ organisation.
Read the full story originally published on May 17, 2018 by yen.com.
Self-style Prophet of God, Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, has disclosed that he loves curvy women with a heavily endowed backside.
According to the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, he will not settle for women who are not endowed without some physical attributes.
Speaking to Joy Prime, the controversial ‘Man of God’ indicated that, “as for me, I love women with ‘Stanchart’ and ‘Barclays’.Meaning women who have huge boobs and heavily endowed backside”.
When the preacher was asked if he will consider dating local TV host, Afia Schwarzenegger, he mentioned that there is no way he can fall for Afia Schwarzenegger Kumchacha in an explanation stressed that he can only compare the body type of Afia Schwarzenegger to that of a “microfinance woman”.
"Afia Schwarzenegger cannot be my taste. She is like that microfinance that took peoples’ monies away in the Brong Ahafo region.
She is like DKM,” Kumchacha jokingly said. Prophet Kumchacha in further comment indicated that Afia Schwarzenegger is possessed and needs to be delivered to save the country.