You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 17Article 1750637

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Zainab Oladehinde says she was nearly raped Zainab Oladehinde says she was nearly raped

Twitter buzzed with comments on the 16th and 17th of April, 2022 after a tourist told a hallowing story of her visit to Tanzania.

Read the story below.

‘Zainab’ and ‘Zanzibar’ have occupied spots on Ghana’s top trends on Twitter following a hallowing ‘attempted rape’ story one Zainab Oladehinde told on April 16, 2022.

The ordeal she described as a “horrible experience”, according to the Nigerian, occurred in April 2021. She had, however, not been able to narrate the encounter up until now because she had “been in therapy for a year to heal from the psychological trauma as this experience has been the most painful and traumatic experience” she’s ever faced in her entire life.

Zainab in her narration said she had left Nigerian for Tanzania for the commemoration of her 23rd birthday but her burning desire to have an exciting experience was doused after a mysterious man unlawfully entered her hotel room in an attempt to rape her. According to Zainab, while she was asleep, she felt a hand touching her breasts and later, her hand stroking a penis.

“There was a naked man lying on my bed and touching me at 2am in my hotel room! He started calling me “baby” and then I became scared because the room was dark as I had switched off the lights before I went to bed. Now, I was extremely scared,” she recounted.

What saved her, she said, was her comment that she had HIV hence the need for a condom in order for the ‘rapist’ to not contract the disease. After a while, the unidentified man left the room in search of a condom with a promise that “he’d be back with a condom”.

Zainab said she later reported the issue to the police but the reception at the police station was awful.

Below is her account as shared on Twitter:



















































You can also watch some of our programmes below.







BB

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment