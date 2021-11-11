Today in 2015: I'm yet to find the right man - Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, in November 2015 revealed that she was yet to find love.



Salma indicated that she was in search of a man who will love and take her to the alter.



“I have not found the one I am looking for, I want a man who will love me for me and I will do otherwise and then I can say, I want to go to the altar,” said Salma on the Delay Show.



Actress Salma Mumin, has asked people who are worried about her single status to seize fire saying that when she finds the right man, she will marry.



She made this known in an interview with Delories Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.



For the actress, her ideal man should be someone who is competent enough to give her a helping hand in terms of finances.



She said;“ I want a man who is hardworking, understanding and would love me for me even in my stubbornness. I am saying this because I know I do get stubborn sometimes so the man should be willing to accommodate that part of me too.”



“He should also be rich enough to cater for my needs.”



Some of the movies she has featured in include Passion and Soul, The Will, Seduction, No Apology, Purple Rose, Crazy, Five Brides, Happy Death Day and Family Album.



Salma has been in the movie industry for about 5 years. She was adjudged the Best Promising International Actress at the Papyrus Magazine Screen Actors Award (PAMSAA) held in Nigeria two years ago.