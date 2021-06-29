Today In History: We used our menses to cook jollof for rich men – ‘Ashawo’ Queen mother

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2019, a self-acclaimed queen of prostitutes confessed that as part of the things they do to keep, they added their menses to the foods they made for rich men.



The unnamed repented prostitute said that they did this because some of the men they slept with disrespected them in the amounts of monies they gave them after sleeping with them.



Read the full article as first published below:



