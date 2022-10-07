Today In History: Some men of God likely to go to hell for not satisfying wives sexually – Lutterodt

Entertainment of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sometime in 2016, controversial counselor George Cyril Lutterodt, established that some men of God will go to hell.



Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise show at that time, the controversial Ghanaian counselor indicated that most pastors fail to satisfy their wives in bed adding that they will find themselves in hell if such issues are not resolved.



“There are a lot of men of God in this country and beyond that will likely find themselves in hell because they are not having proper sexual intercourse with their wives. The act of lovemaking must always end up well just like worshipping God to the climax. If your act doesn’t get to that point then it means you are punishing the person in place,” he stated.



Counselor Luterodt also maintained that some pastors are laid back, waiting for the grace of God to fix their sex lives.



Read the full story originally published on October 7, 2016, on zionfelix.com.



Popular radio and television relationship counselor, Reverend George Lutterodt, has warned some men of God in the country to take their sex life with their wives very seriously or else they may end up in hell.



The eccentric counselor’s strange position on matters of marriage and relationships has endeared him to a lot of people. At the same time, a huge section of the public especially the youth he usually bashes also condemns him.



Counselor Lutterodt was a guest on Agenda3 on 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show where the focus was on rape and sexual assault.



“There are a lot of men of God in this country and beyond that will likely find themselves in hell because they are not having proper sexual intercourse with their wives”.



He explained, “The act of lovemaking must always end up well just like worshipping God to the climax.



“If your act doesn’t get to that point then it means you are punishing the person in place”.



According to him, there are some men of God today who are waiting for the grace of erection and because of that, they are punishing their wives.



“The Bible says if you don’t live with them with understanding, your prayers will be hindered and I am telling you that some men of God are not anointed because they have not done well with their wives”.



ADA/EB