Today In History: I was poisoned on set – Nana Ama McBrown tells her story

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an interview, Nana Ama granted on May 19, 2020, she mentioned that she almost lost her life after she shared a meal with a colleague on set.



According to the actress, they were shooting a movie in Kumasi when they went on a break to grab something to eat and before she realised, she was having terrible pains in her stomach.



Read the full story originally published on May 19, 2020 by mynewsgh.com.



There have been several stories about the Ghana movie industry that makes the industry look gloomy and not appealing.



These stories are mostly about envy, jealousy and backstabbing stories, and needless attacks on themselves over frivolous issues.



However, the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko has opened up the industry’s bad light and the various physical and spiritual attacks these actresses and actors suffer at the hands of their colleagues just because they are doing well than they are doing.



Speaking on ‘Okukuseku The Talk Show’, actress McBrown opened up on how she got poisoned while she was on set at Kenkansu and almost lost her life as a result”.



She said after shooting a scene for a movie she could not recall its title; she shared her food with one colleague with who she wanted to remain anonymous. Nana Ama said after eating with the colleague, the colleague left where they were.



It was after thirty minutes that she started to feel some sharp pains in her stomach. Nana Ama McBrown added that she was sent to the Kenkansu hospital but since there was no Doctor, she was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital.



Nana Ama McBrown used the opportunity to advise people who want to be movie stars to persist and persevere because every industry has its own challenges and the ability to get over them leads to success.