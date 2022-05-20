Today In History: I only wanted a piece of Damilola – Chris Attoh

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh on May 20, 2015, opened up about how he got engaged to his wife Damilola Adegbite.



The now divorced actor in an interview explained he did not plan to get married to his wife but he was only determined to get a piece of her and move on.



Yeah, it normally happens. Situations where you are somehow forced to marry someone because the result of a fling was a pregnancy and the lady didn’t want to abort because the guy involved is a ‘fresh’ guy.



“I will not lie to you, maybe the most I thought of was, I have got to have some of that. But if someone said at that time that she would be my wife, I would probably have said you are joking,” he said.



He also said, “The first day I saw Damilola, she had a way of entering a room and stealing all the attention and so there was no way I could not have noticed her but working together, living together and growing up as a family, I have to say that God has blessed us in our relationship. You know, I have learnt to be her friend, the man in her life and right now I enjoy being her husband.”



