Today In History: I'm internationally known but not in Ghana - Archipalago

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On August 11, 2016, Ghanaian socialite, Achipalago, mentioned that he was a big shot abroad, although many Ghanaians don't regard him.



He added that he was not phased by the way he was being treated because it wouldn't stop him from achieving greater heights.



Read the full story originally published on August 11, 2016 by dailyguideafrica.com.



Guess the name ‘Archipalago’ is not new to you, right? Yes, popular Facebook vlogger and promoter, Dennis Anane, popularly known as Archipalago, has lamented the lack of recognition from his own Ghanaians towards him.



According to the ‘Bie gya’ crooner, Ghanaians just don’t want to appreciate his works but that won’t stop him. In one of his numerous videos, he said, “I’m international known but locally slept on but that won’t stop me.



The name Archipalago is now global.” He continued, “I can’t stop because God keeps telling me, I will be. Mallams, Pastors, Musicians, and Presenters among others have all used my terms especially ‘bie gya’.



Bie gya is now international and because of that people living abroad are calling me and recognizing my efforts here and there but that’s not the case here in Ghana, it’s vice-versa; jealousy, lack of support, lack of recognition...” Archi lamented.



Palago Mufasa also disclosed that when you are an artiste and you want to perform in Kumasi then you have to pay a courtesy call on him or else, your show would flop to the maximum.



Anane Dennis aka. Palago Mufasa has also featured in Delay’s Cocoa Brown TV series, Yvonne Nelson’s Heels and sneakers TV series as well as made cameo appearances in videos such as Kakai, Bie gya, Flowking Stone’s Mekyea Kyea among others.



