Today In History: I cried for 2 days after I was trolled for having 'flat boobs' - Michy

On July 12, 2018, Michy at the Golden Globe Awards mentioned that she had her fair share of internet trolling while talking on the topic 'Internet Trolling – Who To Blame’ at the Kempiski Hotel.



According to the socialite turned actress, she was consistently body-shamed by other women on her social media accounts for having flat breasts.



Socialite, Shatta Michy has disclosed that she cried for “like two days” because of the scorn and ridicule she was subjected to after photos were posted online of her ‘flat’ breasts.



She shared her experiences in the aftermath of her attending the 2016 Golden Movie Awards at the Kempinski Hotel when speaking on the topic ‘Internet Trolling – Who To Blame.’ “… ‘like two days and I was done crying.



“ It was other women body-shaming me that actually got to me because I don’t do that to other girls,” recounted Michy to Berla Mundi, host of ‘The Late Afternoon Show’ on GhOneTV.



“I feel like we have grown up, that’s for kids, High School. We need to support each other because I don’t mind if its the men because the men can say whatever they want but woman to woman, that got me.”



