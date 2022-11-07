Today In History: Cecilia Marfo asked me to put my manhood in her hands for prayers – Former cook

Entertainment of Monday, 7 November 2022

In 2019 there were several allegations levelled against Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo.



Her former cook came out to accuse her of asking him to strip naked before her so she could pray for him.



Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo will likely write down 2019 as a very bad year for her.



Since the beginning of the year, there has been an allegation against her by some of her former associates who have accused her of using marine spirit at her prayer camp and also hypnotising them to do things against their will.



Well, a former cook of the Gospel musician has also come out to accuse her of several things, including asking him to strip naked in front of her so she could pray for him.



The former cook, identified as Godwin in an interview with Ghpage TV, disclosed that he stayed with Cecilia Marfo at her prayer camp for almost three years, and during his stay, the things that he was asked to do and be done by the musician was shocking to him, but he had no voice to speak against it.



He went on to state that there was a day that he had a revelation and went to the musician to tell her about the revelation; after telling her about it, all she said was to ask him to strip naked and put his manhood in her palms so she could pray on it for him.





Godwin also, in the interview, confirmed that, indeed, Cecilia Marfo was sleeping with her driver behind her husband because she claimed an evil spirit possessed the husband, and she can't stand him.



He ended by saying he was not making those statements up to tarnish her image, but he came out because he wanted the followers of the singer to know what she is really into since she looks humble on the outside but she is very bad when one gets in contact with her.



