‘To my wife who’s a woman’ - Sam George marks 9th anniversary with beautiful photos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sam George has celebrated his wife on their 9th anniversary



• The couple have been blessed with two children



• He shared parts of their life journey in a post on Twitter





"We've had it all. 2 sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour," Sam Nartey George has said.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, is celebrating nine years of marriage with his wife, Vera George. The couple have been blessed with two children.



The National Democratic Congress's MP, who has proven to be head over heels in love with his wife shared photos of them together with a captivating message to his beloved.



His message on Twitter reads: "It's been 9 great years on this lifelong journey we have taken. We've had our moments, our laughs, our fights. We've had it all. 2 sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes."



But according to some followers of the MP, his statement "To my wife who is a woman" is a jab to the LGBTQI+ community as he happens to be part of the people championing the LGBTQI+ bill which is before Parliament. The bill criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



A Twitter user by the name Klem Pogba wrote "Yes, to your wife who is a woman and a beautiful woman. God bless you man. Please invite me to your 10th anniversary which I will come with my beautiful wife who is a woman."



Clement also wrote: "Who is a woman, my man had to drop a shade."



Another added: "See two beautiful people (a man and a woman) celebrating an anniversary of marriage. Congratulations honourable for coming this far," said another.





See the post below:



