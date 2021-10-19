Tiwa Savage tops Twitter trends after the release of her alleged adult video

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

• Tiwa Savage is being trolled on social media over the release of her alleged intimate tape



• Tiwa earlier disclosed that she is being blackmailed over a sex tape but she won't pay



• The Nigerian singer is currently promoting her Water and Gari album in the United States



Scores of social media users have reacted to the release of Tiwa Savage’s alleged sex tape which has since gone viral on October 18, 2021.



It can be recalled that the singer hinted in an interview with Power 105.1 in New York that she is being blackmailed over a sex tape which was recorded with her boyfriend.



Tiwa said the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her lover who deleted it after realizing his error but it had already been downloaded by a stalker.



The ‘Somebody’s son’ hitmaker also alleged that the stalker/blackmailer is demanding a huge amount of money which she intends not to pay.



"I am not going to call it a sex tape but it's a tape between me and the person I am dating right now. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something natural. I am that crazy I could put it out myself - you are not making any money off me. Why now, when the music is so good and I don't want this to overshadow what's going on," she stated earlier.



But in a new development, it appears the tape has been released and countless social media users are reacting to it.



While some have taken the pleasure in distributing the tape and trolling the singer, others have taken time to analyse its content.



