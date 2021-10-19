Tiwa Savage tops Twitter trends after the release of her alleged adult video

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Tiwa Savage is being trolled on social media over the release of her alleged intimate tape
• Tiwa earlier disclosed that she is being blackmailed over a sex tape but she won't pay
• The Nigerian singer is currently promoting her Water and Gari album in the United States
Scores of social media users have reacted to the release of Tiwa Savage’s alleged sex tape which has since gone viral on October 18, 2021.
It can be recalled that the singer hinted in an interview with Power 105.1 in New York that she is being blackmailed over a sex tape which was recorded with her boyfriend.
Tiwa said the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her lover who deleted it after realizing his error but it had already been downloaded by a stalker.
The ‘Somebody’s son’ hitmaker also alleged that the stalker/blackmailer is demanding a huge amount of money which she intends not to pay.
"I am not going to call it a sex tape but it's a tape between me and the person I am dating right now. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something natural. I am that crazy I could put it out myself - you are not making any money off me. Why now, when the music is so good and I don't want this to overshadow what's going on," she stated earlier.
But in a new development, it appears the tape has been released and countless social media users are reacting to it.
While some have taken the pleasure in distributing the tape and trolling the singer, others have taken time to analyse its content.
Read some reactions from social media users below:
If you’re joining to repost video of Tiwa Savage’s sex tape, you’re simply sick.— 'Dotun Olawoye (@olawoye_dotun) October 18, 2021
You still doubting the leak video of Tiwa Savage circulating? Lmao pic.twitter.com/1aPigYI5m0— Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) October 18, 2021
Omo, that's Tiwa Savage. Apparently, her boyfriend posted the tape on Snapchat by mistake but someone caught it before he deleted it ????— Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) October 18, 2021
The hairline, long hair, the nail polish, forehead, Nose & lips ???? I think it’s Tiwa Savage. ????— Adé (@DemoOfUK) October 18, 2021
Plus in the interview, she said it’s a very short video. Which makes it all make sense now. But what do I know ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/O56WtftGPi
Seyi shay after seeing the vid clip of tiwa savage sex tape.... pic.twitter.com/jvhhjzbvkY— glassykuz (@Glassykuz) October 18, 2021
I pray Tiwa Savage gets through this ❤️????????— BBS (@badboysammy_) October 18, 2021
This cannot be Yemi Alade ????????????— ThaliquorBaby (@Atambalaa) October 16, 2021
She won’t embarrass herself like this
Tiwa savage is a good recording artist but queen of off keys on stage gbam e don land ooo pic.twitter.com/WHMtbrNUFB
Tiwa Savage calling the guy that blackmailed her: pic.twitter.com/VZYP1Yb9H9— Akerekoro - Ẹkun Ọkọ Buhari ???????????? (@OfLagos_) October 19, 2021
You use Tiwa savage as excuse enter Xvideos now you de page 876. pic.twitter.com/DBOz5S9IwO— CHESKY (@tweetsofchesky) October 18, 2021
Shatta Wale watching Tiwa Savage take all the clout meaning he's done a cos90 job pic.twitter.com/MMaJaZqRfl— Don (@Opresii) October 18, 2021
*Tiwa savage pays blackmailer*— Comrade???? (@Oba_Comrade) October 18, 2021
Tiwa savage: Una no go see the tape
Blackmailer few minutes later: pic.twitter.com/t1Fc1WFh4k
If you’re feeling stupid this morning just remember Shatta Wale faked his own death for attention but Tiwa Savage take 10secs video claim the headlines and now Nii Armah is on the run for causing fear and panic.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) October 19, 2021