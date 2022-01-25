Tiwa Savage’s leaked sextape featured in Nigerian university exams

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s sextape has been featured in a first-semester examination of the University of Lafia, Nasarawa.



One may have thought that the conversations surrounding Tiwa’s leaked sextape was dead and buried in 2021 but in a new twist, the 'Koroba' hitmaker was featured in a second question of the department of English and literary studies at the university.



“Tiwa’s notorious video trended in 2021. What’s the correlation between musical lyrics and poetry?”



This was the question captured in the examination paper currently making rounds on social media.



One can recall that the emergence of Tiwa Savage’s sex tape online in October 2021, transcended beyond the Nigerian entertainment industry.



In an earlier development, the Afro-pop star, reacting to the leaked tape interview with the BBC, said the video was leaked after her partner accidentally posted it on his snapchat, adding that unfortunately, someone got the video before it was deleted.



"We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups,” she stated.



During that particular period, Tiwa emerged as Google’s most searched Nigerian artiste in 2021 as she was stuck in social media trends for a while.



Most of her sympathizers and her colleagues championed the hashtag ‘I stand with Tiwa’ movement as a form of solidarity.



