Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz reacts to her leaked sex tape

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz has reacted to her leaked sex tape.

On the 8th of October, Tiwa Savage revealed in an interview that she is being blackmailed for a sex tape.

According to her, she has no idea how the tape was leaked, but the blackmailer sent it to her team demanding money.

Yesterday, the blackmailer finally released the sex tape online and my oh my, Nigerians are ripping Tiwa Savage to shreds.

Reacting to the leaked Sex tape, Teebillz hopped on IG to share a cryptic post about loyalty.

In his post, Teebillz wrote: “Who’s around you and who’s down for you are two totally different things”.

