Tiwa Savage predicts penetration of afrobeats music across the globe

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Queen of Afrobeats music, Tiwa Savage has said she is optimistic that Afrobeats music will go farther in the world than it already has.



She reasoned that even though African musicians are winning more awards at the Grammys or performing at the Superbowl, there is still a greater chance that African music, “will continue climbing”.



She told YFM’s Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe show, “There is still so much to achieve even in Asia and all over the world. I feel like for Africa, this is just the beginning for us; not just Afrobeats but the whole African music across the world”.



Tiwa Savage has had the first-hand experience of seeing her music being recognized internationally. Besides the performances she has made on international stages, her songs have also been featured in some popular movies.



For example, Season 3 of the popular series ‘Sex Education’ features Tiwa Savage’s ‘Attention’ song in episode 6.



Meanwhile, the award-winning singer is out with a new EP dubbed "Water and Garri". Tiwa Savage teases her highly anticipated Extended Play “Water & Garri” with the official tracklist featuring Amaarae, Brandy, Nas, and Tay Iwar.