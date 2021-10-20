Tiwa Savage paid the ultimate sacrifice just to trend – Mzbel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding Tiwa Savage's leaked sex tape that has stirred controversy on social media.



According to her, Tiwa has played everyone with her alleged sex tape adding that she has paid the ultimate sacrifice and should be applauded for her courage with regards to the leaked video.



Mzbel also asked individuals commiserating with the Nigerian singer to relax adding that she simply wants to trend.



In her opinion, the Nigerian singer orchestrated the release of her own sex tape for attention and publicity towards her new album, especially for the United States market.



“Tiwa I bow to you! Girl, you are bold! This is the highest sacrifice ever made in the history of bold women! How do you think her new song with brandy is going to top charts in America without making such a huge sacrifice! Keep insulting her, y’all being played,” Mzbel wrote on Twitter.



One can recall that Tiwa Savage’s alleged ѕextape has since Monday, October 18th, 2021, become one of the most trending topics on social media, specifically Twitter.



Just before the unknown blackmailer shared the video online, the songstress granted an interview admitting that her sex tape has indeed been leaked.



Interestingly, Tiwa since the release of the adult video has kept mute and has only focused on promoting her new album.