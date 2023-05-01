Tiwa Savage joins list of top global artistes to perform at King Charles’s coronation

Entertainment of Monday, 1 May 2023

Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has been confirmed as one of the esteemed global artistes set to perform at the upcoming King Charles III coronation concert.



In a premiumtimesng.com report, it said the concert, slated for May 7, 2023, at the Windsor Castle Grounds, will feature a plethora of famous musicians from around the world, including Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood, Lang Lang, and Nicole Scherzinger.



Tiwa Savage's inclusion in the concert line-up has garnered excitement among her fans and music enthusiasts worldwide.



Known for her soulful music and electrifying performances, she is expected to deliver an outstanding performance that will captivate the audience and leave a lasting impression on this historic occasion.



Although Tiwa may be the only Nigeria-based artiste in the lineup, JERUB, an emerging Nigerian-born and Nottingham-based musician, has also been billed to perform at the concert, having been shortlisted as a finalist in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Introducing talent search.



The King Charles III coronation concert is part of the official celebrations commemorating the coronation of King Charles III, who ascended the throne on September 8, 2022, following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



The event will be broadcasted live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.



Famous movie icons such as Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, and Disney's Winnie the Pooh are also set to feature in the concert.



In addition, stars like Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, and Oti Mabuse will appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the king.



The impressive line-up of artistes also includes previously announced performers such as Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis French, and a collaboration of five royal patronages.



In conclusion, the King Charles III coronation concert is billed to be an unforgettable event, and Tiwa Savage's stellar performance on the global stage will undoubtedly add to the pride that Nigeria will gain from this ceremony.



