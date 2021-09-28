Tiwa Savage hints of new songs with MzVee, Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has disclosed that she is set to release songs with Ghanaian musicians, MzVee and Stonebwoy.



The Afrobeats Queen shared this during an interview with YFM’s Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyve show.



According to Tiwa, her song with MzVee will be out in a week, while she is still working on her verse for her collabo with Stonebwoy.



The singer notes, “There are these amazing and incredible talents out here in Ghana. I have worked with Sarkodie in the past. I am hoping to work with Shatta soon.”



Tiwa has already described Ghana as her second home, revealing that she has a bigger project to embark on in the country this December.



The award-winning singer is out with a new EP dubbed "Water and Garri". Tiwa Savage teases her highly anticipated Extended Play “Water & Garri” with the official tracklist featuring Amaarae, Brandy, Nas, and Tay Iwar.