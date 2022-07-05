Tiwa Savage celebrates as her admirer failed to show up to her Stockholm concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage openly expressed her excitement at the absence of her admirer at her Stockholm concert.



During her performance celebrated the ladies who turned up for her show saying they were beautiful enough to steal her man.



The singer said that she was thankful her admirer did not show up to her concert as she feared her female fans would have snatched her man should he have been around.



Throwing her hands in the air to thank God, Tiwa said she is happy her admirer went home as she would have lost him.



"There is one guy that have been toasting me ehn, so he was with me at the last show and he was saying to me that he doesn't think he can make it to Stockholm and I was kinda sad. But I am happy he did not come because you see all these fine girls ehn, I am happy he went home."