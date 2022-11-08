You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 08Article 1658693

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tiwa Savage addresses sex tape scandal

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage play videoNigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

After making headlines in both local and international media following her alleged sex tape that leaked, Nigeria singer Tiwa Savage, has opened up on the incident in her latest single titled ‘Loaded’.

Earlier in October 2021, the 42-year-old songstress was hit with wild criticisms and backlashes after an adult video of herself and her lover was leaked on Snapchat.

Tiwa lost a couple of brand endorsements and was heavily chastised by critics who labeled her an irresponsible mother to her 7-year-old son.

Since that particular incident, fans have not had the opportunity to experience the ‘ever-vibrant’ Tiwa as she somewhat coiled up in her shell.

In what seems like a comeback, Tiwa has dedicated two lines in her new ‘Loaded’ song, to address her critics.

In the lyrics mixed with Yoruba and English, the ‘All over’ hitmaker seemingly lambasted critics who had tied her down to that one ‘unfortunate’ moment in her life.

“Sex tape o’le baye mi je, igbadun kekere yen, Na who never f**k, hands in the air,” portions of her verse said.

The phrase, “Sex tape o’le baye mi je” translates into ‘sex tape can’t spoil my life’ in English.

Tiwa per this line meant she won’t allow this particular incident to destroy her good track record.

There is an additional 10-second skit in the song’s official video that projects the essence of this angle.

Watch the video below:





Watch this episode of E-Forum below.






