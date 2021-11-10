You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 10Article 1399234

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Tiwa Savage acquires customized diamond pendant worth millions of naira

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has acquired a customized diamond pendant worth millions of naira.

It can be recalled that Tiwa Savage has been in the news lately over her leaked sex tape. She also recently released her song 'Somebody's Son' which has since taken the world by storm.

But Tiwa appears to have bounced back as she has showcased her beautiful necklace online whiles beaming with smiles.

Asides from having the name 'Savage' inscribed as the pendant, the necklace as a whole is filled with diamonds.


Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she captioned it, “Shine shine bobo…@icebox came through”.

Scores of social media users including Tiwa's colleagues have since reacted to her diamond necklace.


