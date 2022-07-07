Tithing is not relevant to New Testament Christians - Pastor Creflo Dollar makes a u-turn

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular preacher speaks against tithing



Pastor Creflo instructs members to disregard past teachings on tithing



Why Pastor Creflo says he won't apologise for his past teachings



American televangelist and leader of the World Changers Church International in Georgia, Creflo Dollar, has renounced tithing and all previous teaching where he urged believers to dedicate 10 per cent of income to the church.



In his Sunday sermon on June 26, Pastor Creflo shocked believers worldwide when he "spoke against" tithing.



According to him, it is an Old Testament concept that shouldn't be carried out by the church today.



The preacher came to this realization after carefully studying and reflecting on Romans 6:14, which reads, “Now live under grace and not the laws of the Old Testament.”



"I want to start off by saying that I'm still growing, and the teachings that I've shared in times past on the subject of tithing were not correct," he said.



The popular televangelist again instructed members to get rid of any material from his old teachings on tithing.



His recent take on the ancient biblical commandment has been condemned by the majority of Christians worldwide.



In his sermon titled “The Great Misunderstanding," Pastor Creflo wished to correct all his wrongs.



The leader of the over 30,000-member church added:



"I stand in humility to correct some things that I've taught for years and believed for years but could never understand it clearly because I had not yet been confronted with the Gospel of grace, which has made the difference.



"I won't apologize because if it wasn't for me going down that route, I wouldn't have ended up where I am now," he continued. "But I will say that I have no shame at all at saying to you, throw away every book, every tape and every video I ever did on the subject of tithing unless it lines up with this."





