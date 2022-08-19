Tinny will not charge GH¢2,000 for a performance - Bulldog on supposed debt

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has said Ghanaian rapper, Tinny, wouldn't charge GH¢2000 for a performance after the rapper called Stonebwoy ‘a fool’.



According to Bullgod, he has worked with Tinny in the past and he will charge more than GH¢2,000 for performances, hence, believes the money he received was to be used for a different purpose.



“I have worked with Tinny. He doesn’t charge 2K for a performance. Tinny is not broke. If the gentleman gave him GH¢2,000, it wasn’t for a performance. It was probably for a service or something else," Bulldog said on Hitz FM.



He, however, added Tinny’s jabs at Stonebwoy were needless and that the 'Activate' artiste did what he did to calm the said event organiser, Yaw Menkasa, down.



He added that Tinny has no personal relationship with Merqury Quaye, the host of the show and Don Tsega who was given the money to pay the event organizer in exchange for Tinny’s car which was confiscated at the police station.



“I don’t think Tinny has a relationship with Da Don and Merqury. However, calling them fools was just over the top. That was uncalled for, Stonebwoy wasn’t part of the fools. He was just trying to quench the fire," he added.



Bulldog’s statement follows an interview by Tinny, where he described colleague Stonebwoy and Merqury Quaye as a “bunch of fools” while reacting to reports that the Dancehall musician paid for the release of his confiscated car.



On May 7, 2022, Stonebwoy who was on Hitz FM’s Cruise Control paid for the release of a car said to be Tinny’s.



The said vehicle, according to reports, had been confiscated at the Taifa Police Station after Tinny reportedly failed to show up for a performance in Oti Region despite receiving his GH¢2,000 performance fee from event planner Yaw Menkasa.



Watch the latest episodes of GhanaWeb programmes below:















ADA/BB