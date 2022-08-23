Tinny didn't help me as he claims - Stonebwoy clarifies

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Dancehall musician, Stonbwoy has appreciated Tinny's decision to bless him with a verse on 'Onumade', a song from his first studio album back in 2012, however, he believes that his senior colleague cannot brag about helping him at the onset of his career with just that single act.



According to the Dancehall singer, he also reciprocated the love by featuring on Tinny's song 'Morl3'.



Tinny in an interview on OKAY FM tagged the dancehall singer as a fool for failing to personally call him after paying off his alleged debt of GH¢2,000 to a show promoter.



Venting his anger on the radio, Tinny recalled how he helped this same man who had 'disrespected' him.



“I wasn’t expecting my colleague to also be a fool. Stonebwoy also joined the fools to be a fool. They don’t have common sense. He’s my colleague, he should know better. As a senior man that I’ve helped you before when you were coming out and everything,” Tinny told Abeiku Santana.



But reacting to this, Stonebwoy stated that his colleague is misleading the public with his claim of helping him.



"Onumade is one of the big songs that I still have and it is a beauty. This is where I believe he claims he has helped. You know, when you use help in a certain context, you might be getting it wrong to send some signals to people to feel that you helped entirely...I understand thing, my brain dey work. How he put it, somebody will feel that he helped Stonebwoy and all that. I ain't done nothing to nobody..this is it, he gave me a feature and I pushed it and we made sure the song was a hit and I will always be grateful.



"I have gone back to his ends to do a feature for him so I think this is a blessing but it is not supposed to be termed in today as something you would have done," Stonebwoy clarified in an interview with Andy Dosty on August 22.



According to Stonebwoy, he was saddened after watching the video of his fellow musician raining insults on him but noted that he wasn't going to tow the same line by getting back at him.



"Tinny is somebody I've respected irrespective of knowing his stance when it comes to a few things. We still have to respect him because it is based upon their fabric that we are here today...no matter how new, big and fresh you get, you have to have that understanding that people have built that block to a point so I never put dirt on people's names without any course," he said.











