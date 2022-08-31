Times are hard – Opanka

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian rapper, Armstrong Affum, known professionally as Opanka, has bitterly lamented about the current hardship in Ghana.



Speaking about his challenges as an artiste with Jay Kojo Daasebre (JKD) on Xzone the ‘tietie’ crooner asserted that, things are tough with fuel prices and dollar rates steadily increasing.



“Mostly I write songs from my heart. Everyone is going through a lot. Things are tough these days. The street isn’t easy for us. The price of fuel, Dollar is increasing at an incredible rate. The prices of goods and services go up but salaries remain the same”, he said.



According to Opanka, people run to you for financial support when you are popular though you can’t satisfy everyone.



“When you’re popular, people come to you for financial help. You can’t satisfy everyone who comes to you for such assistance” he added.



Opanka is a rapper, performer, poet, composer and songwriter from Tema, Ghana.



He remains arguably Ghana’s best rhymer and he became popularly known nationwide by a freestyle he did on Bradez’ song “Simple” which went viral and he later followed up with his official single “Obiaa Ne Ni Taste” which also became an instant hit and up till date, he’s the only Ghanaian with the Most Popular Freestyle Cover.