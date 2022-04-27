Tim Westwood steps down from his Capital Xtra show amidst sexual misconduct claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tim Westwood’s career takes a difficult turn



British-based DJ cum radio presenter, Tim Westwood, has resigned from his famous ‘Capital Xtra’ show following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from some women.



The 64-year-old in a yet-to-be-released BBC documentary was accused of initiating unwanted sex with three women, while four others also alleged that he touched their private parts at some events.



The alleged incident dates back to 1992, while the most recent came in 2017.



Three of the women, aged 17, 19, and 20 at the time, described a pattern of alleged 'opportunist and predatory sexual behaviour' after agreeing to meet with him.



But following the said claims, a spokesperson for Global, the firm which owns Capital Xtra, has announced Westwood’s exit from the show.



“Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice. In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing,” the source disclosed to MailOnline.



That’s not all, Tim Westwood who is currently under investigation has also been removed from some two holiday weekend events that he had been billed to appear in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations.



The British-based DJ became a household name after hosting shows on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra for 19 years.



The 64-year-old bachelor also presented a weekly hip hop show on Capital Xtra since 2013.