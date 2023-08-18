'Till date, I don’t know what my child looked like’ – Actress cries out

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Scarlet Gomez, has opened up on having a stillbirth while reacting to the death of Debbie Shokoya’s child at birth.



Naija News earlier reported that Debbie, in a video shared via her YouTube page on Thursday, spoke on the loss of her eight-month-old child at birth.



The actress said she had travelled to the United States of America with the hope of returning with her baby, but she lost the child.



According to her, family members have encouraged her to move on, and she is currently trying to let go and grieve the way she wants.



The actress said she was rushed to an emergency ward after it was discovered that the baby wasn’t breathing again, and she was induced.



Debbie added that she gave birth to her child dead as she broke down in tears recounting the sacrifice she had made during the pregnancy.



Reacting to the video via an Instagram page, Scarlet Gomez, shared a similar experience, saying she also gave birth to a dead child at nine months.



According to the movie star, she never saw or carried the child and to date, she does not know what the child looked like.



She further encouraged and assured Debbie that God would give her the strength to heal and make her smile again.



She wrote: “Carried mine for 9 months even gave birth to him. Never saw or carried him. To date don’t know what he looked like. You are not alone sis! It’s not easy at all. God will give you the strength you need and you will smile again”