TikTok influencers have become vital and valuable in music promotion – MzVee

Entertainment of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee, a Dancehall and Afropop artiste, has spoken about the importance of TikTok influencers in the Ghanaian creative arts industry.



Speaking on the Kastle Drive Show with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker said that currently, in the showbiz industry, TikTokers are valuable and vital in the promotion of music on social media.



“I have worked with TikTok influencers in the past and I think that they are vital to promoting your music today,” she told the host during an exclusive interview.



“There are musicians in the world who are not even on social media and they use just the stores to trend so you can trend in any way,” she added in Cape Coast-based Kastle FM sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



She concluded, “But I think that currently, TikTok is also valuable, especially for those who find themselves in the creative arts industry”.



Recently, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa who has gained online prominence received public backlash for saying that musicians will sing their songs alone if TikTok influencers don’t promote them.