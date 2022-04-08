Tiini addresses social media pressure in ‘Sleep’

Music of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Budding Ghanaian sensation, Frank Soku, known in showbiz circles as Tiini has addressed social media pressure bedevilling the youth of the country in his maiden single dubbed, ‘Sleep’.



According to him, a lot of success stories flooding social media are not real. Unfortunately, some of the youth easily fall for suck cooked stories and are eager to emulate the trends to make it in life which doesn’t end well.



For this reason, he has advised people to be content with the little money or success achieved and close their eyes to fake lives on social media.



Touching on how he was able to compose such compelling song, Tiini said, “It was very tough, I’m on the street already, I know a lot about what goes on there.”



The young man promised to take the music industry by storm noting that stories heard from friends and family were merged with what he already knew to compose ‘Sleep’.



He said the Ghanaian music industry had a brighter future for investors and musicians and that both parties should properly understand each other and focus on business relationships.



Tiini, signed to Rolex Vision Records urged his fans to expect greatness from him “because I have a lot of surprises for them this year.”



Currently, the song produced by Qhola Beatz is available on all digital music stores.



