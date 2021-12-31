Tic Tac, Reggie Rockstone, VIP enjoyed extensive airtime - Nigerian reminds Ghanaians

Entertainment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Nigerian blogger, Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, has stated that his country doesn't owe Ghanaian artistes any favour when it comes to promoting their music.



JJ Omojuwa in a series of tweets has called out Ghana's Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over their claim that Nigerians do not reciprocate the love they show them.



The blogger has reminded Ghanaians of the love Nigerians showed Tic Tac, VIP, Reggie Rockstone and others back in the day. For this and many more reasons, he can't fathom why Ghanaians are still asking for more.



"In recent memory, Tic Tac, Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, R2Bees etc enjoyed extensive airtime and collaboration from Nigerian radios, TV & acts. Wale Shatta and his latest inductee Stonebwoy need to do like the latter was looking to do it with Wizkid. Entitlement na disease," read a tweet dated December 30.



He added that Ghanaians have failed to see the love demonstrated by their Nigerian brothers.



"Wizkid’s Made In Lagos short film was directed by Ghana’s Kuukua Eshun. If you think that was for lack of world class directors in Nigeria, then you aren’t thinking. Naijaphobia is a thing and it’s sickening to see even acts that have benefited from Naija artists push it," he wrote.



