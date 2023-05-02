TiC offers to allow evangelist Mama Pat to remix his hit song ‘Philomena’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Ghanaian musician, TiC, has expressed his willingness to allow former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Mama Pat, also known as Agradaa, to do a remix of his popular hit song, Philomena.



TiC shared in a recent Facebook post that this is the third time he has seen a video of Agradaa mimicking him on his song.



"Someone should let Maame Agradaa know that if she wants to do a remix of my mega-hit song Philomena, she can tell me.



“I can make arrangements for her. I can see that she really loves the song. This is about the third time I have seen a video of her mimicking me," he said.



With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, TiC is renowned for his hit songs like Shordy, Kangaroo, Bosoe, Kwani Kwani, Mmaa Formula, and Fefe Ne Fe, among others.



He has collaborated with musicians such as Slim Busterr, Daasebre Gyamenah, Tony Tetuila from Nigeria, and Freddy Meiway from Côte d'Ivoire.



TiC has also performed on international stages alongside notable artists such as 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Kanda Bongo Man, and Buju Banton.







