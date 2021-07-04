TiC honored at SpotLight Awards Africa

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, Contributor

Ghanaian music legend, TiC has been honoured at the maiden edition of the Spot Light Awards Africa organised last weekend at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.



Spotlight Awards Africa is an innovative award scheme created to reward, celebrate and encourage young enterprising youth with exceptional skills and are making an impact across Africa.



The citation in TiC’s honour read, “This citation is in recognition of your outstanding contribution to Ghana’s arts and entertainment industry.”



It further added that “We appreciate you for your legendary and exemplary role in mentoring many young people within your sphere of influence.”



After receiving his award, TiC expressed his appreciation to the organisers for bestowing such an honour on him and promise to continuously support Ghana music.



The event saw prominent people from different sectors of Ghana’s economy converge to celebrate those who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.