Throwing shades at me? - Shatta Wale 'replies' Burna Boy

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale asks Burna Boy to find someone else to pick a bone with



Shatta Wale addresses Burna Boys post on him



Burna Boy joins voices calling Shatta Wale out on condescending comments



Shatta Wale has posed a question to Burna Boy for a post he has shared on his social media targeting him for a statement he made on December 25, 2021, at his ‘Freedom Concert,’ about Nigerians.



The dancehall artiste on his Twitter account replied to Burna Boy for his social media post that addressed the dancehall artiste’s comments about Nigerians refusing to reciprocate the love Nigerians receive from Ghanaians.



Shatta Wale in his tweet said, “Throwing shades at me ?? Find a proper boutique. Na dem go fit sell am for u. Not me ….Sorri !!!! Because of woman men sell out !!”.



In an Instagram post shared by Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, he stated that if a person can’t name people that they groomed that have ended up their enemies, they shouldn’t cry for help and feel a sense of entitlement.



“If you have never helped anyone that you couldn’t gain from. If you cant name 1 person that came from under you and didn’t end up your enemy.



“You can’t cry for help and feel entitled to do it. 2022 I pray we do not only grow older and fatter, I pray we grow wiser and stronger. May none of us be fools at 40,” he shared.



