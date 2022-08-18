Throwback video of Camidoh and Black Sherif auditioning for a music competition

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Camidoh and Black Sherif have both had a breakthrough in the local music industry and beyond, earning them a tag as one of the best new school artistes in Ghana.



They have both recorded hit songs that topped charts in other countries as well.



But before making a name in the industry, they tried other avenues with hopes of gaining recognition for their musical talent.



Camidoh and Blacko once auditioned for the MTN Hitmaker music reality show hoping to win the cash prize and a record deal.



They both wowed judges at the audition stages. However, they did not make it to the final round.



In Camidoh's encounter with Hitmakers judges, Richie Mensah and Mix Master Garzy, they loved his voice and instantly qualified him for the next round.



During Black Sherif's auditioning at the competition, Eazzy, Kaywa and Richie Mensah gave him a resounding 'YES' after he sang a few lines from Okyeame Kwame's 'Woara' featuring Raquel.



"Your voice matches your confidence," said Richie as Eazzy called Blacko for a high five.



