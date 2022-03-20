Three former VGMA Artiste of the Year winners in race for 2022 award

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 March 2022

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards announced the nominees for the 23rd edition of the awards scheme.



The announcement was made between the hours of 11 am through to 4 pm with the announcement for the major categories being made at the Grand Arena in Accra later in the evening.



The biggest award of the year, the Artiste of the Year category has three former winners, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, and Joe Mettle contesting the likes of King Promise, Black Sherif, and KiDi.



With Sarkodie having won the award multiple times, a win at this year’s event will make his total number of wins for the award four.



Kuami Eugene and Joe Mettle will be taking home their second titles if any of them emerges winners of the award.



KiDi, Black Sheriff, and King Promise will however be praying to join the long list of winners for the category as a win for either of them will be a first.







Several key players and creatively talented musicians made it to the nominations list for the Best Afrobeat Song of the Year including Kuami Eugene’s hit single ‘Dollar On You’, as well as Mr. Drew and Sefa’s ‘Echoke’. Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Celebrate’, Mz Vee’s ‘Coming Home’, Camidoh’s ‘Sugar cane’, KiDi’s ‘Mon bebe’ and Darkovibes’ ‘Je M’apelle’ also made the list.







For the Male Vocal Performance, Kweisey Pee, Black Sherif, King Promise, Akwaboah, Ntro, Joe Mettle, KiDi, and Luigi McLean will be battling out for the award.







Celestine Donkor, Cina Soul, Efe Grace, Abiana, Esther Godwill, and Niiella are in the race for the Female Vocal Performance of the year.







For best collaboration, voters will have to decide on Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene's ‘Biibi Besi’; Captain Planet and Kuami Eugene’s on ‘Abodie’; Sefa and Mr Drew’s ‘E Choke’; Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Coachella’ as well as Ohemaa Mercy and MOG Music’s ‘Ote Mimu’.







The Video of the year category has "Mon Bebe" by KiDi, "Mood" by Mr Drew, "Odeshie" by Epixode, "Bad Girls Luv Money" remix by Amaarae, "Slow Down" by King Promise, "Rollies and Cigars" by Sarkodie, "Nyinya" by Bosom P Yung, "Let It Go" by Kweku Smoke and "Fine Girl" by Mona 4 Reall.



