Three Nigerian entertainers who are likely to succeed in politics

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Players in the entertainment industry are beginning to see the need to participate in politics.



While some have done so directly by standing for political office, others make it a point to question the policies of the government and also criticize negative happenings countrywide.



In this article, we take a look at famous entertainers who are likely to succeed in politics below:



Mr Macaroni



Popular online comedian, Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni has the potential to succeed in politics.



He has been vocal about national affairs since he stood strong and participated in the End SARS protest at the Lekki Toll gate.



He has stated on several occasions that he will not associate himself with any of the two leading political parties.





Renowned singer, Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke is one of the few Nigerian entertainers who is interested in politics and the governance of the country.He also hails from a political background as his uncle, Ademola Adeleke was a Senator for the Osun-west senatorial district between 2017 and 2019.In a Twitter post earlier this year, Davido stated that politics is in his blood, and he has a role and influence so he cannot stay away from it.Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy dabbled in politics but through his songs. The African Giant like he is popularly called is socially conscious artiste who advocates for Nigerians to stand up against their 'corrupt' government.In his 2019 album, 'African Giant', he recycled some popular lyrics of the legendary artiste, Fela Kuti - "My people sef dey fear too much/We fear the things we no see" - from the 1977 classic, "Sorrow, Tears and Blood".He highlighted Fela's critique of how docile the Nigerian populace can be and the absence of mass outrage when it comes to bad governance.During the #ENDSARS protest; where Nigerians protested against bad/corrupt SARS officials, he announced a fund to help protesters harmed by security operatives.