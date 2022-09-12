Thousands of fans thrilled at Rolly Panda Trip to Volta concert

Entertainment of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: Hayford Adjorlolo

Festivals play very important roles in the development of societies. These festivals serve as a means of communicating with ancestors, embarking on communal Labour as well as celebrating good fortunes in our localities. Over the period, Ghanaians have developed a key interest in these festivals which are mostly interspersed with music.



The night of Saturday, 3rd September 2022 saw a massive concert to climax the Te za (yam festival) of the people of Ho Tanyigbe-Etoe.



Rolly Panda Trip to Volta concert has become an integral part of the festival. The concert, which was held in Tanyigbe on Saturday, saw revelers and indigenes from all over the Volta region. Other neighbours present were Aflao, Keta, Kpando, and Ho coming to support Rolly Panda.



With the prevalence of drug abuse among the youth, the event focused on sensitizing the youth on the dangers of drug abuse and related consequences. It also created a platform for other emerging artistes to showcase their talents.



It was climaxed with performances from the host, Rolly Panda with a surprise appearance from Mawuli Younggod and Chief One. Other guest artistes from all over the country also entertained the fans.



They include Shadey Destiny, Pasta Ratty, Bra Alex, Deal, Saneeba, Chorus and khel Achie. The elated fans could not hide their joy but asked for more.



According to Rolly Panda, he is overwhelmed by the support from fans in the Volta Region.



“I expected the love but I never anticipated it was going to be huge. Over 5,000 pouring the street in one night to support me. The love was massive and crazy”.



The event also focused on promoting tourism potential in the Volta region. Therefore, Rolly Panda together with the tourists who joined him visited some tourist sites and engaged in hiking the Gboxoxome mountain and the Akuapem range. They spent some time on Volta lake, visited Wli Water Falls and the Magic Cave which provided shelter for the people of Tanyigbe during wars.



Rolly Panda is an award-winning artiste who has been in the music industry for about three years now. He started the Rolly Panda Trip to Volta in 2021. The event was highly patronized last year and this year, it was over patronized.



Rolly Panda and his team have already promised to make the event bigger next year. The team extends their gratitude to the chiefs, led by Togbe Kodi VI, the 5th Anniversary Planning Committee and the people of Tanyigbe for their support and love.



Thanks to our supporters and all the fans.



