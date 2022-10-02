Thousands go gaga in Australia during Adina Thembe's performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adina Thembi, over the weekend, delivered an energetic performance in Australia at the Gold Coast Promised Land Festival.



In a video that was shared on Twitter by GHOne, the female vocalist could be seen delivering some of her most iconic songs while getting loud cheers from the crowd.



Showing up on stage, it was as though they couldn't believe she had shown up as shouts and boisterous responses of euphoria could be heard from the audience.



While Adina performed, some of the audience could be seen trying to break their way from the barricaded area to the stage.



Adina was nothing short of stunning when she wore her signature African Wax print dress which had a gathered design fixed on the side to give it a beautiful flowery style.



At some point during ‘The killing me softly’ artiste’s performance, she stopped singing but then the crowd could be heard singing word for word her song right through to the end.





ADA/WA