Those who talk negatively about me aren’t my fans – KiDi replies critics

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, has observed that those who are always quick to say all manner of unpleasant things about him are not his real fans; hence should not be taken seriously.



KiDi made this statement with regards to critics who say he won the Artiste of the year at the recently Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) because his boss Richie is part of the Academy Board.



He also insisted that winning the award was not a matter of lobbying but rather as a result of hard work.



“First of all, anybody who says that or is being led with that idea is not a fan. Not everyone is a fan. It’s like I go somewhere and somebody hit me, a story will be out like a fan hits Kidi and Kidi ‘bore’. That person is not a fan”. He told Rahm Best in an interview on YFM Takoradi on the show “Dryve of ur lyfe.”



He continued: “If you are a fan then you sidelined all my work and you actually think that somebody lobbied for me to get there then you are not a fan. Anybody who is an actual fan knows that Kidi really worked hard.”