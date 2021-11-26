Those who helped you make money must help you spend it - Strongman

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Strongman drops motivational quote
Strongman shares photos of family
Strongman reveals the basic rule in life
Rapper Strongman has stated that it is only right to show appreciation to persons who sacrificed their time and effort in ensuring that you attain the highest height in life.
In a Friday motivation quote, Strongman, real name, Osei Kwaku Vincent, shared photos of his long-time girlfriend, Nana Ama and their 2-year-old daughter, Simona and urged the public to be grateful to their helpers.
In the photo, the 'strong family' were captured in a park, and as usual, their drip was tight. Nana Ama and the rapper looked all loved up on a bench.
"Those who helped you make the money must help you spend it. In simple terms no contribution no chop," the post read.
Meanwhile, Strongman in a recent interview noted that dancehall musician Shatta Wale dislikes him.
He said: “Shatta doesn’t like me, and I also don’t like him. So we are not cool. On many occasions, I haven’t seen or heard him say anything good about me. Never. It has never happened!"