Those who fall in love without a plan will always regret – Counsellor Oduro

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Controversial Marriage Counsellor Rev Dr. Mrs Charlotte Oduro has warned that falling in love without a plan has its consequences.



She wants the youth who just fall in love after sighting a pretty young man or lady to be wary that such a relationship could crush because it is not grounded on any plan.



“Sometimes we just see people, we fall in love and that is it. We don’t think about tomorrow, we don’t think about what would happen to our children, we don’t think whether they can help us tomorrow.



"All we do is that I love the person. If God gives some of us another opportunity to relive our lives as youngsters there are some of the mistakes we made that we won’t repeat,” she revealed in an Okay Fm interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to her, marriage goes beyond the physical appearance but dwell more on the character and conduct of the person you are in love with urging the youth not to rush into marriage.



“Be sure your partner has a very good conduct, is he/she understanding, has patience and the fear of God which are the major ingredients of a successful marriage without recourse to the nice looks and shapes which many at times is the direct opposite of the man or woman you are in love with,” she explained.



Counsellor Oduro further tipped the youth to do background checks on their partners before agreeing to marry else they could be struck by shocks of hidden conduct and certain family traits that could spell doom in marriages.