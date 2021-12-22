Those who accuse me of song theft have nothing better to do – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Lynx Entertainment signed artiste Kuami Eugene has thrown subliminal shots at people always accusing him of song theft.



Eugene since appearing on the music scene has been accused of stealing songs from people with the latest one being an accusation from Bhadest Cona who also retaliated by copying a video concept from him.



In an interview on Kastle FM, Kuami Eugene, when asked about those allegations, stated emphatically that he wouldn’t respond to them.



According to him, he is just not having time to respond to them and not that he is tired of always explaining himself to the public.



He said: “No I’m not tired of responding to issues of song theft allegations but I just don’t have time."



"I’m not tired to respond to my accusers but my time is so limited and it won’t benefit me to respond to such people.



"So If I spend all my time to respond as to why people shouldn’t say such things about me it means we’re all wasting our time.”



Kuami Eugene explained that the sole aim of these people is to tarnish his hard-earned reputation and he wouldn’t come down to their level to respond.



“Maybe that’s the job my accusers have decided to do to tarnish my image but I’ve chosen to focus on doing my songs to forge ahead.



So I have chosen my job and so they should also choose their jobs but if they think I’ll beg them to stop saying such things about me then they should forget”