Thomas Partey’s model ex-lover shares another ‘lovey-dovey’ moment with new ‘footballer boyfriend’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian model, Gifty Boakye, has once again fed the eyes of her followers with videos from her beautiful moments with her newfound lover.



Gifty Boakye has recently been caught in the spotlight for dating another footballer following her break up with, Black Stars-Arsenal player, Thomas Partey in 2022.



Columbus Crew right winger cum Ghanaian player, Yaw Yeboah, is her new catch, and this was captured in an earlier announcement on social media.



Social media had also witnessed Gifty’s previous posts which captured her and her boyfriend, displaying some affection to confirm their new status.



In the latest development, another video showcasing their romantic workout moments has caused a stir online.



In the said video, the couple was captured in a vigorous workout session saddled with some romantic display.



They were seen engaging in different kinds of exercises including squats, press ups, and cardio, while sneaking in some kisses, and so on.



Netizens, including admirers, have also shared their interesting thoughts about the couple.



Watch the post below:









EB/BB